Cybersecurity for Tweens and Teens

The internet and social media are wonderful tools that have transformed our world more than anything else in the past 20 years. They can be excellent for interacting socializing and developing friendships. Unfortunately, not everyone using the internet has the best intentions and the truth is there are a lot of creeps out there!

In this Wonder Women talk, Leigh-Anne Hoffman, shares her expertise as a Cybersecurity expert. Hoffman holds a Master's in Management Information Systems with a concentration in Cybersecurity from UAB and works at Regions bank as a BSA/AML investigator. She previously worked for DarkTower and UAB computer forensic research lab, where she lead two investigative teams, 1 financial crimes team and 1 intelligence data collecting team.

This event starts promptly at 3 pm. A zoom option will also be available.