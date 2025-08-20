Current Hosts Guest Chef Takeover: Chef Sahar Siddiqi of Chai Pani

Sahar Siddiqi, Executive Chef at Chai Pani Decatur—the acclaimed Indian street food restaurant redefining how America experiences Indian cuisine—will take over the kitchen at Current Charcoal Grill on Wednesday, August 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. For one night only, guests can enjoy a special menu consisting of Chai Pani favorites such as Okra Fries, Lamb Shank Korma & Parathas, Charred Corn & Shishito Chaat, and Gajar Ka Halwa.