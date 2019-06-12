THE CREEK WAR

to Google Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00

Bessemer Public Library 400 19th St. N , Bessemer, Alabama 35020

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Creek War with instructor Richard Rhone, historian and retired educator. As part of the War of 1812, the Creek War was very important to the soon-to-be new State of Alabama. Not only did it provide a major land area for the state, but is also forever changed the lives of Alabama's first inhabitants as well as began Andrew Jackson's path to national prominence. A free Alabama Bicentennial program.

Info

Bessemer Public Library 400 19th St. N , Bessemer, Alabama 35020 View Map
Education & Learning, History
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - THE CREEK WAR - 2019-06-12 10:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours