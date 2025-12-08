Crafting Kindness Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Create toys for rescue cats.
Make a variety of cat toys for the short- and long-term residents of Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, along with providing for the cats at Gatos & Beans! For more information about the nonprofit, visit their website at https://kittykathavenrescue.org/
Location: Friends Meeting Room
