Crafting Kindness: Hoover Cop Stop

Create fidget toys officers can share with kids during times of stress.

Hoover Police officers deal with all types of situations in their line of work, and often those situations involve young children. Create fidget toys that police officers can offer kids to help calm them during stressful interactions. No experience needed. Volunteer hours available for teens. Put your time to good use for others!

Hoover Cop Stop is a volunteer outreach organization that bridges the gap between police officers and their communities. To find out more about the history of the national organization, visit http://cop-stop.org/.

Location: Friends Meeting Room