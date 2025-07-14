Crafting Kindness

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Cut patterns for We Sew Love.

Drop in any time to make a craft, work on a service project, or roll newspapers for various organizations who help others in our community. Put your time to good use for others!

In July, cut patterns from old clothes for We Sew Love, in partnership with Grace Klein Community.

https://gracekleincommunity.com/

Location: Friends Meeting Room

Info

Crafts, events, Library
2054447820
