Crafting Kindness
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Cut patterns for We Sew Love.
Drop in any time to make a craft, work on a service project, or roll newspapers for various organizations who help others in our community. Put your time to good use for others!
In July, cut patterns from old clothes for We Sew Love, in partnership with Grace Klein Community.
https://gracekleincommunity.com/
Location: Friends Meeting Room
