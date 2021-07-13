Cost of Pet Ownership - Online Event

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Looking at adopting a pet? Got a pandemic need for companionship? Join a discussion on the many aspects of pet ownership.

This program is a part of the Hoover Public Library's Adult Summer Reading program, "Tails & Tales."

Register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom program. Visit hooverlibrary.org for more information.

