Cost of Pet Ownership - Online Event
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Looking at adopting a pet? Got a pandemic need for companionship? Join a discussion on the many aspects of pet ownership.
This program is a part of the Hoover Public Library's Adult Summer Reading program, "Tails & Tales."
Register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom program. Visit hooverlibrary.org for more information.
