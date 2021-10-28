OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Constitutional Law with Carl Doerfler. The 14th Amendment states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the U.S., nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction, the equal protection of the laws." Adopted on July 9, 1868, as one of the Reconstructive amendments, various interpretations have been applied in state courts. Come learn more. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course offerings.