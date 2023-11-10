Concert benefiting Built for the Wild Association, nonprofit providing programs and conferences for underserved youth to build their faith life.

Showcasing three Christian artists/bands: The Hedgerow Folk (from Auburn,thehedgerowfolk.com); JustCordell (Birmingham area, justcordell.com); Andrew Morris and Band (Birmingham area). Tickets can be purchased by phone 205-988-5004; at the church office Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or at the concert. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. 200 tickets available. 611 Riverchase Parkway W.