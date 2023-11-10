Concert Benefiting Built for the Wild
to
Christ the King Lutheran Church 611 Riverchase Pkwy W, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Concert benefiting Built for the Wild Association, nonprofit providing programs and conferences for underserved youth to build their faith life.
Showcasing three Christian artists/bands: The Hedgerow Folk (from Auburn,thehedgerowfolk.com); JustCordell (Birmingham area, justcordell.com); Andrew Morris and Band (Birmingham area). Tickets can be purchased by phone 205-988-5004; at the church office Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or at the concert. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. 200 tickets available. 611 Riverchase Parkway W.