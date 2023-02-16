Composting with Ease

Learn the basics of home composting from the Jefferson County Extension Service.

Compost is organic material that can be added to soil to help plants grow. Food scraps and yard waste together currently make up more than 30 percent of what we throw away, and could be composted instead. Making compost keeps these materials out of landfills where they take up space and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Learn what to do and what not to do to become a composting champion!

LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room