Coffee Concert Scheherazade: One Thousand and One Nights

Register for a chance to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra with our Culture Pass!

Register with your library card from November 3 - 5 for a chance to check out a pair of tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Coffee Concert series. Ticket holders are chosen by random drawing and awarded two (2) tickets. All entries during the registration period are treated the same regardless of date or time of entry. One entry per library card, please. Ticket holders will be notified on November 6 with tickets available for pickup November 7 - 14 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information.

Six pairs of tickets are available for check out. One entry per library card.

Registration opens November 3. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7821 for more information.

Location: Jemison Concert Hall