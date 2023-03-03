Coffee Concert: The Planets

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

From the robust and captivating Mars to the ethereal rise of Neptune, Holst’s – The Planets – offers a spellbinding picture of the earth’s celestial neighbors. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Coffee Concerts. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup February 24 - March 3 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Program to include: Gustav Holst: The Planets LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7821
to
Google Calendar - Coffee Concert: The Planets - 2023-03-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coffee Concert: The Planets - 2023-03-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coffee Concert: The Planets - 2023-03-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coffee Concert: The Planets - 2023-03-03 11:00:00 ical