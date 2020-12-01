City of Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting

Come one, come all to Hoover City Hall--as we turn on our Christmas lights and help make your holiday bright!

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting program will be held in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, December 1st beginning at 5:00 pm. The address is 100 Municipal Lane.

There will be festive music from local guests, refreshments, and a special visit from that jolly old elf we love! Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take home crafts will be distributed. Families will also be able to take socially distanced pictures with Santa in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Masks required. The City will be taking strict safety measures.

Overflow parking will be available at the Hoover Public Library. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!