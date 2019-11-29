City of Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Municipal Center, at 100 Municipal Lane, and this year will include performances by a choir from Deer Valley Elementary and the Spain Park High School jazz band.

The program typically lasts about 30 minutes, but people usually hang around to watch Santa arrive on a fire truck, have pictures taken with him, play in artificial snow and eat free snacks while listening to Christmas music. Children who visit Santa also get to take home a commemorative Christmas tree ornament.