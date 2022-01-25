Citizen Science: Bringing Science to the People

Ever wanted to make a difference but didn't know how? Citizen Science may be your answer to contributing to the world's knowledge through crowdsourcing research! Join our speaker, Amy Sides, environmental educator, as she discusses "Citizen Science" which is the involvement of the public in scientific research – whether community-driven research or global investigations. You don't have to be a scientist to make a difference -- and it can be fun! Video games, hands-on projects that get you outdoors, or perhaps you'll find your own way to contribute to ongoing research in an area of your choice. Registration is encouraged, but not required. This event will be recorded and posted on HPL's YouTube channel following the event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.