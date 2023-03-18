. The Circle of Love Foundation will be hosting its second annual 5k fundraiser at Veterans Park in Hoover, Ala on Saturday, March 18 to help children in area shelters throughout Central Alabama. The Circle of Love 5k is for all ages and fitness levels. Sponsored by Regions Bank, participants will be able to run or walk The Circle of Love 5K. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park in Hoover at 4800 Valleydale Road, adjacent to Spain Park High School.

The event fee for participation is $35 and registration is online at www.thecircleoflove.org. Proceeds from the event will pay for donations of backpacks filled with school supplies and other necessities for children in local shelters and others in need. The Trak Shak will be overseeing race logistics again this year.