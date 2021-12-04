Christmas at Arlington

Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens 331 Cotton Ave SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

The Arlington Antebellum Home & Gardens on Dec. 4 is holding a "Christmas at Arlington" event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the house and grounds is free. Decorators will be decorating rooms of the historic house with seasonal period decor. There will be refreshments and entertainment, and children may visit with Santa.

