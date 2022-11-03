Charles Billingsley: The Shadow of your Smile

Building on nearly thirty years as a singer and entertainer, performing thousands of shows from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center, Charles Billingsley is ready to take a new turn in his storied career. His latest solo offering, The Shadow of Your Smile, is a big-hearted, show-stopping collection drawing from the hits of Broadway, big band, smooth jazz and the Great American Songbook. These beloved standards and classics, newly arranged and powered by Charles’s larger-than-life voice, come together in a make-you-smile album of classic favorites.