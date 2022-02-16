Changing Moods, 60 Years in Black and White
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents John Dersham, author and photographer "Changing Moods' 60 Years in Black and White". For six decades, John's constant companions have been his cameras, especially the large-format equipment he uses. "Changing Moods" collects the best of his work in one volume, showcasing images from across the country. Free admission.
