Chalkboard Lettering

Learn layout and design, lettering styles, best materials and color.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild (BCG) and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free.

The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Annual dues are $25.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

Birmingham Calligraphy Guild

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7888 for more information.

Location: Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms