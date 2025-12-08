Chair Yoga for Everyone

Learn the basics with Frannie James.

Perfect for those who have mobility or balance issues, chair yoga allows you to stay seated while practicing yoga-focused poses. Get a glimpse of what you might encounter as a mat yoga student and see if this more accessible version of yoga is right for you.

Find out more about instructor Frannie James at http://franniejamesyoga.com. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Youth Program Room