Chair Yoga for Everyone

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Learn the basics with Frannie James.

Perfect for those who have mobility or balance issues, chair yoga allows you to stay seated while practicing yoga-focused poses. Get a glimpse of what you might encounter as a mat yoga student and see if this more accessible version of yoga is right for you.

Find out more about instructor Frannie James at http://franniejamesyoga.com.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Youth Program Room

