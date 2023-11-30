Celtic Angels Christmas

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A show for all ages!

Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences with the magic of the holiday in an awe-inspiring medley of vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world-class champion Irish dancing.

This wonderfully nostalgic journey is packed with excitement and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes, all backed by a live band. A dynamic vocal quintet enthralls and delights with spine-tingling harmonies while the Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence. Celtic Angels Christmas is sure to awe and entertain - a joyous celebration from start to finish!

Tickets: $38

Location: Theatre Level

Info

events, Library
2054447888
