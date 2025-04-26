Celebrate Hoover Day 2025

to

Veterans Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama

Join Us for a Day of Fun at Hoover's Annual City-Wide Celebration at Veterans Park!

🎉Free & Open to the Public!

Get ready for a fantastic day filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. There’s something for everyone:

🍎 Giant 10-Foot Apple Pie – A sweet slice of tradition

🎶 Live Music by More Cowbell – Rock out with a local favorite

🍔 Food Trucks – Delicious eats for every craving

🎡 Carnival Rides &amp; Inflatables – Thrills for all ages

🚀 Euro Bungee – Bounce to new heights

🐐 Petting Zoo &amp; Pony Rides – Perfect for the little ones

🚓 Hoover Police &amp; Fire Vehicles – Explore up close!

🛍️ Local Vendor Tent – Free goodies and giveaways from area businesses

🗑️ Document Shredding by Gone for Good – Keep your info safe

Bring your family, invite your friends, and don’t miss out on one of the biggest community events of the year!

Info

Veterans Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Celebrate Hoover Day 2025 - 2025-04-26 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Hoover Day 2025 - 2025-04-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrate Hoover Day 2025 - 2025-04-26 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrate Hoover Day 2025 - 2025-04-26 11:00:00 ical