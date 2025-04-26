Celebrate Hoover Day 2025
to
Veterans Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama
Join Us for a Day of Fun at Hoover's Annual City-Wide Celebration at Veterans Park!
🎉Free & Open to the Public!
Get ready for a fantastic day filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. There’s something for everyone:
🍎 Giant 10-Foot Apple Pie – A sweet slice of tradition
🎶 Live Music by More Cowbell – Rock out with a local favorite
🍔 Food Trucks – Delicious eats for every craving
🎡 Carnival Rides & Inflatables – Thrills for all ages
🚀 Euro Bungee – Bounce to new heights
🐐 Petting Zoo & Pony Rides – Perfect for the little ones
🚓 Hoover Police & Fire Vehicles – Explore up close!
🛍️ Local Vendor Tent – Free goodies and giveaways from area businesses
🗑️ Document Shredding by Gone for Good – Keep your info safe
Bring your family, invite your friends, and don’t miss out on one of the biggest community events of the year!