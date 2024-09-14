Birmingham Christian Family Magazine will host its 5th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo brought to you by Benton Nissan on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Finley Center, Hoover Met Complex from 10am-2pm. This free event highlights the importance of family and provides an array of activities for kids and adults, exhibits, resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples and many freebies for the entire family.

Birmingham Christian Family owner Laurie Franklin says “We’re happy to be celebrating 25 years of publishing Birmingham Christian Family magazine and living out our mission of spreading GOOD NEWS. The Expo is a great way for us to invite the entire community to celebrate with us as we share with families free resources to help them meet their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. We established this event as a way to say thank you to our readers and followers. The event will be filled with activities for the entire family including live music, kids zone, food trucks, free giveaways, exhibits manned by people from various business, ministries, churches, and other organizations.”

For adults there will be many resources and vendors at the event. There will be free giveaways and swag bags for the first 200 people. Swag bags will be filled with different novelty items from participating sponsors. Back by popular demand, the 2024 Expo will include a full line up of celebrity chefs sharing tips and samples throughout the event on the Sweet Grown Alabama Celebrity Chef Stage. Free shredding will be offered by RecylABILITY, The Arc of Central Alabama and much more.

For children there will be many free activities provided by River of Life Church

including inflatables and games. Plus face painting and special mascot guests like the

Chick Fil A Herd!

Sponsor/Exhibitor opportunities are still available. To learn more please visit

https://birminghamchristian.com/sponsor-registration/

Event Details:

5th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo

Saturday, September 14, 2024

10am-2pm

Finley Center, Hoover Met Complex

5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

Hoover, AL 35244

www.birminghamchristian.com/registration

Facebook.com/BirminghamChristianFamily

Instagram.com/cfpBirmingham

Sponsor/Exhibitor Reviews:

“Event generated lots of referrals!”

“It’s a great event to engage with families.”

“Best event we have been part of.”

“The Social posts highlighting sponsors leading up to the event were great. Media coverage outstanding.”

“Event executed very well.”

“Great communication.”

“We love the bingo to keep attendees engaged.”