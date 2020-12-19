Celebrate Chinese New Year: The Year of the Ox (Virtual Discussion & To-Go Craft)

Join Shannon Haddock and Dr. Shuying Rao of UAB to learn more about the Chinese New Year, and make your own Chinese lantern with a take-home craft kit.

Learn more about the meaning and symbolism of the Chinese New Year and what it has in store for us in 2021. We will also have a take-and-make craft for families available for pickup at the Fiction Desk -- a Chinese lantern. We will give instructions with each craft kit and during our program. For the program, join Shannon Haddock and Dr. Shuying Rao of UAB to learn more about this very festive and important celebration! 2021 is a year of the Ox, starting from February 12th, 2021 (Chinese lunar New Year Day) and lasting until January 30th, 2022. It will be a Metal Ox year.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96097823136?pwd=SDlFU2dTek1IOVJhRVVabVNSbHhmdz09

Meeting ID: 960 9782 3136

Passcode: NewYear