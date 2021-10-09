Casino Night

Heatherwood Golf and Country Club 400 Saint Annes Drive , Hoover, Alabama 35244

Join us at the Heatherwood Golf & Country Club

“All in for Fragile X” Casino Night

Fundraiser

Date: Saturday, October 9th, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Advanced Ticket Cost: $60 per person

Buy Tickets at:

https://give.fragilex.org/2021casinonight

The $60 Entry includes $1000 in playing "money", drink ticket,

food (Hors-d'oeuvres, etc...) and raffle prizes for "money" won.

Info

205-502-4441
