I Can Make That: Trick or Treat Signs
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Make a festive porch sign to welcome trick or treaters to your doorstep! Participants will use carbon paper, planks of wood, and paint to create their own stencils for signs that say "Trick or Treat" for their doorstep. All materials will be provided. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza
