I Can Make That: With Pockets @ Lee Branch

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join for a night of sewing and upcycling old jeans into a wall organizer. Registration required. Participants will learn a few basics of sewing to craft an organizer out of upcycled blue jeans to hang on their wall. Feel free to bring additional blue jeans to expand your craft and your sewing supplies from home. Supplies to start your project will be provided. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 444-7820 to register. Location: East 59 Cafe at The Village at Lee Branch, 701 Doug Baker Blvd. Suite 103

Info

Library
205-444-7820
to
