July 22-26 (girls ages 9-12 and 13-16)

Cost: $285, includes GirlSpring T-shirt and lunch. Financial aid available. Email kristen@girlspring.com for more information on financial aid or other questions.

Taught by SheCamp co-creator Jessica Antes and co-teacher Heidi Malnar. Both have extensive experience as actors, writers, comedians and teachers, and both trained or have worked at Chicago’s prestigious The Second City (where many "Saturday Night Live" actors and noted comics such as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler trained).

While the two sessions are similar in mission and goals, the older group will tackle more advanced comedic styles and activities. The younger group will be more focused on imagination, play and teamwork. Both sessions will conclude with a final virtual showcase open to family and friends.

Ages 9-12

SHE Camp for ages 9-12 is designed to empower girls to make confident choices, encourage teamwork and inclusion, a positive self-image and teach leadership skills, all while celebrating their imaginations, unique sprits, interests and comedic voices. Activities include improvisation, storytelling, dance, crafts, hands-on activities, group discussion and plenty of laughs.

Ages 13-16

SHE Camp for Teens 13-16 is dedicated to empowering young women who are navigating the middle school and high school years to make confident choices in their lives, as well as voice their unique interests and point of view through comedy and satire. Over the course of the week, they will learn improvisation, sketch comedy, and stand-up comedy accompanied by dance, crafts and hands-on activities, group discussion and plenty of laughs. SHE Campers will gain tools they need to build confidence in themselves, understand the importance of working as a team, and develop assertiveness, a positive self image and self-expression.