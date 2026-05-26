Calligraphy Class Watercolor Backgrounds

Learn how to merge calligraphy and watercolor techniques!

Hoover artist Elizabeth Holmes will teach watercolor techniques and backgrounds for calligraphy.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild (BCG) and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free.

The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Annual dues are $25.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED and opens May 2. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7897 for more information.

WE ALWAYS HAVE A LOT OF NO-SHOWS AND LONG WAITLISTS FOR THESE CLASSES.

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND, PLEASE CANCEL YOUR REGISTRATION THROUGH THE EMAIL CONFIRMATION OR CALL 205-444-7897.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

https://www.birminghamcalligraphy.org/

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms