The Butterfly Effect with Mindy Bodenhamer, Jefferson County Master Gardener (via Zoom)
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join on Zoom for an evening of origami paper folding.
Learn about butterflies and butterfly friendly gardening from Mindy Bodenhamer, Jefferson County master gardener.
Create origami butterfly bookmarks and learn about gardening to attract butterflies.
Kits will be available to registered patrons at the circulation desk beginning Thursday, May 6.
Registration required. Visit the website to register or call 205-444-7800.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library