Build-a-Board Sweet and Salty Charcuterie via Zoom (Ages 21 and Up)

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Build a sweet and salty charcuterie board with Holly and Katie.

Registration required. Recommended ages 21 & older.

Join on Zoom for a virtual evening of snack tray assembly and arrangement. All supplies and a wine list included. Supplies will be ready for pick up June 7-9 at the circulation desk.

Call 205-444-7800 for more information.

