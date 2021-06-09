Build-a-Board Sweet and Salty Charcuterie via Zoom (Ages 21 and Up)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Build a sweet and salty charcuterie board with Holly and Katie.
Registration required. Recommended ages 21 & older.
Join on Zoom for a virtual evening of snack tray assembly and arrangement. All supplies and a wine list included. Supplies will be ready for pick up June 7-9 at the circulation desk.
Call 205-444-7800 for more information.
