BubbleMania Comedy with a Drip!

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

High energy comedy and unbelievable bubbles!

GIANT Floating Spheres up to 4-6 feet in diameter,

Incredibly Long Serpents of Soap Film stretching over 25 feet,

Bubbles that Bounce,

Hands-only bubbling,

Funky, gravity defying globs of bubble foam,

A Bubble Cube (a cube bubble? Yep!),

The amazing Popcorn Machine,

The mesmerizing Crystal Ball,

The Bubble Spacecraft (actually spins)

Fog filled bubbles,

A bubble "volcano",

and more!

Location: Theatre Level

205-444-7830
