BubbleMania Comedy with a Drip!
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
High energy comedy and unbelievable bubbles!
See...
GIANT Floating Spheres up to 4-6 feet in diameter,
Incredibly Long Serpents of Soap Film stretching over 25 feet,
Bubbles that Bounce,
Hands-only bubbling,
Funky, gravity defying globs of bubble foam,
A Bubble Cube (a cube bubble? Yep!),
The amazing Popcorn Machine,
The mesmerizing Crystal Ball,
The Bubble Spacecraft (actually spins)
Fog filled bubbles,
A bubble "volcano",
and more!
Location: Theatre Level
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library