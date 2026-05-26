The Broadway Room at Stardome: Lance Woods

Born in San Francisco and raised in Sacramento, Lance Woods is a dynamic comedian whose high energy and razor-sharp wit make him a crowd favorite everywhere he performs. Known for his quick punchlines, relatable storytelling, and effortless stage presence, Lance has a unique ability to connect with audiences from all walks of life while keeping them laughing from start to finish.

His talent has earned him national exposure including featured appearances on Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam, as well as specials and projects streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime. Beyond stand-up, Lance has built a massive presence on social media, where millions of fans follow his hilarious sketches, stand up clips, and original content that showcase his creativity and comedic range.

In addition to touring the country, Lance is also an on-air personality for the Sacramento Kings, bringing his humor and charisma to the world of professional sports. Whether on stage, on screen, or online, Lance Woods continues to prove he’s one of the most exciting and versatile voices in comedy today.

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.