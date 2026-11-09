In The Broadway Room at Stardome: Joe Machi

ALL SHOWTIMES:

Thu, Dec 3, 2026

7:30 PM

Fri, Dec 4, 2026

7:30 PM 9:45 PM

Sat, Dec 5, 2026

7:30 PM 10:00 PM

Sun, Dec 6, 2026

7:30 PM

BIO:

Comedian Joe Machi was born and raised in State College, PA, the home of Penn State University. After college he held jobs at a supermarket and media company. Machi moved to New York in 2006 to pursue comedy. He has been seen performing stand up on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The CBC’s Just For Laughs Gala and has been a panelist on The Fox News program, Red Eye. Machi was also one of 10 comics selected to perform at the 2012 Montreal Just For Laughs New Faces showcase. His comedy has also been mentioned in The New York Times, NY Daily News, NY Post and Time Out New York.

Other highlights include winning the 2010 NY Underground Comedy Festival’s Emerging Comic’s Contest, finishing second in the 2011 New York Comedy Contest, being a two time finalist in the New York Comedy Festivals Funniest Person Competition and being a finalist for the 2012 Andy Kaufman award.

Machi has become a staple on New York Comedy Club and alt comedy shows as well as comedy festivals nation-wide.

In addition to the two-item minimum, there will be an 18% auto-gratuity in the showroom.

Management reserves the right to prevent customers from entering the facility who they deem disruptive or dangerous to other patrons.