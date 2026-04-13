The Broadway Room at Stardome: Chris O'Connor

Chris O'Connor is a comic from Philadelphia, now living in NYC. His work has been featured on Comedy Central, SiriusXM, TeamCoco, Funny or Die, Buzzfeed, iTunes, Spotify, Huffington Post and Barstool Sports. He is one half of the podcast Stuff Island. He helped write and act in the sketch series Gilly and Keeves. In addition, he also starred in a pair of viral videos that garnered more than 3 million views (Samesies and Man hears for the first time) as well as the digital series Tires. For the past year he has been touring with Andrew Santino on the Cheeto Santino tour.