Brews, Brains & Bids SafeHouse Fundraiser

Join SafeHouse of Shelby County for our 3rd Annual Brews, Brains & Bids on Saturday, August 29 at 6:00pm at Brock's Gap Brewing Company in Hoover!

For just $10, test your trivia skills, enjoy great brews, and bid on amazing silent auction items, including concert tickets, a beach vacation, handmade pottery, and passes to local favorites. Every ticket helps support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Grab your team and join us for a fun night with a meaningful impact!

SafeHouse is a 501©3 non-profit United Way organization that provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. We offer emergency shelter, court advocacy, mental health counseling, case management services, prevention & intervention education, and forensic services.