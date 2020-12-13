Breakfast with Santa at Brock's

He's coming to town! Join us in Brock's Restaurant on Sunday, December 13th, and Sunday, December 20th, for Breakfast with Santa. Our award-winning breakfast buffet will be served from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

$25 • Children ages 5-12 $12

Free for ages under 5

Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and all COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

We are not taking reservations for this event. First come, first served.