Breakfast with Santa at Brock's
to
Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226
He's coming to town! Join us in Brock's Restaurant on Sunday, December 13th, and Sunday, December 20th, for Breakfast with Santa. Our award-winning breakfast buffet will be served from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.
$25 • Children ages 5-12 $12
Free for ages under 5
Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and all COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
We are not taking reservations for this event. First come, first served.
Info
Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Entertainment, events, Food & Drink, Kids & Family