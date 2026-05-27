Boston: The Flame That Lit the Torch of Liberty with Niki Sepsas

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Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

We’ll be celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday with our good friend, Niki Sepsas!

We’ll start with lunch in the Fellowship Hall at noon. At 1pm, Niki will present Boston: The Flame That Lit the Torch of Liberty - An examination of the events that took place in Boston in 1775 that led to the “shot heard ‘round the world.”

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Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Education & Learning, events, Talks & Readings
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