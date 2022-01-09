Books and Blitzes: Fantasy Football Finale

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Celebrate the first season of the Hoover Public Library's Fantasy Football League in the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms. Participants will be recognized with awards.  Share stories from the season, taste tailgate snacks and watch a little NFL Sunday football. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7800
