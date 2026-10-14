Boob Bash - A Health Event for Girls

A night of fun learning about breast health and prevention of breast cancer for high school and college students.

Join us for Boob Bash, a Halloween-themed breast health event hosted by two UAB Heersink medical students, Caroline Bald and Abbie Kleckley, through GirlSpring’s Level Up: Mini Med School! 🎃🩷

Designed for high school and college-aged young women, this interactive event will make learning about breast health approachable and fun through hands-on activities, games, guest speakers, and plenty of food.

Participants will learn how to recognize breast changes, understand their family history and risk, and feel more confident advocating for their health—all while enjoying a spooky afternoon with friends!

Boob Bash will be held on October 25 from 3:30–5:30 PM at the Junior League of Birmingham. Parents and guardians are welcome to stay for the event.

Please reach out to kristen@girlspring.com with any questions.