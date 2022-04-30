Barbecue and Blues are a great combination so start planning for the 11th Annual Bob Sykes Bbq & Blues Festival set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 presented by City of Bessemer and Premiere Chevrolet. The event will combine the best of blues music and legendary Bob Sykes Bar B Q from 12-8pm. Gates open at 11am. Be sure to bring your chair or blanket and set-up your spot for the day to enjoy talented blues musicians.

Bob Sykes is proud to announce the music line up that includes Grammy winning blues legend Bobby Rush. AMG Album of the Year winner Robert Kimbrough Sr. Blues Connection and award winning blues musicians including Tullie Brae, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues , Hurricane Elaine Hudson, NJ Speights and Reggie Yarbrough and Company.

Since 2010, the event has been a local favorite for festival goers. Attendees of the festival range from youth to adults. 2nd generation owner and pit master of Bob Sykes Bar B Q Van Sykes says “Each year the festival grows and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the support of the community.” City of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley says "The Bob Sykes BBQ and Blues Festival has been a great event for the City of Bessemer. We're looking forward to many more great years of barbecue and blues music in downtown Bessemer.”

The festival has been chosen for numerous years as one of the top food festivals in Alabama by al.com. There is something to do for the entire family including a large kids corner with activities and games. Children eight and under are free with a ticketed adult. Besides great music and bbq the festival offers a variety of booths including arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits, and a diverse selection of vendors selling tempting offers.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.bobsykesblues.com or visit Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant. The festival will give a portion of the proceeds to a local Alabama charity “Caring Men and Caring Women” that motivates, empowers, and encourages boys and girls through mentoring and various other resources to be positive decision makers and to help facilitate the process that will shape them into successful and responsible adults. Since 2010, the festival has provided funding for local charities including Red Mountain Grace, Children’s of Alabama, Bessemer Education Enhancement Foundation, Clay House, Hands On Birmingham, Ady’s Army and Latch and Live Foundation.

Event Information:

11th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & BLUES Festival

Saturday, April 30, 2022

12pm-8pm. Gates open at 11am

$20 Tickets can be purchased at www.BobSykesBlues.com or at Bob Sykes Bar B Que Restaurant

$25 day of event

For More Information contact: elaine.lyda@gmail.com or call 205-426-1400

