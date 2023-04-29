Barbecue and Blues are a great combination so start planning for the 12th Annual Bob Sykes Bbq & Blues Festival presented by the City of Bessemer and Chevrolet Bessemer is set for Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will combine the best of blues music and legendary Bob Sykes Bar B Q from 12-8pm. Gates open at 11am. Be sure to bring your chair or blanket and set-up your spot for the day to enjoy talented blues musicians.

Since 2010, the event has been a local favorite for festival goers. Attendees of the festival range from youth to adults. 2nd generation owner and pit master of Bob Sykes Bar B Q Van Sykes says “Each year the festival grows and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the support of the community.” City of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley says "The Bob Sykes BBQ and Blues Festival has been a great event for the City of Bessemer. We're looking forward to many more great years of barbecue and blues music in downtown Bessemer.”

The festival has been chosen for numerous years as one of the top food festivals in Alabama by al.com. There is something to do for the entire family including a large kids corner with activities and games. Children eight and under are free with a ticketed adult. Besides great music and bbq the festival offers a variety of booths including arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits, and a diverse selection of vendors selling tempting offers.

Bob Sykes Bar B Q is proud to announce the award winning blues line-up: Kat Riggins, Jose Ramirez, Stacy Mitchhart, Geminii Dragon, Big Al & the Heavyweights, Dynasty, Hermon Hitson & the Music Maker Revue.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.bobsykesblues.com or visit Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant. Since 2010, the festival has provided funding for local charities including Red Mountain Grace, Children’s of Alabama, Bessemer Education Enhancement Foundation, Clay House, Hands On Birmingham, Ady’s Army and Latch and Live Foundation, Caring Men and Caring Women.

Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant has been a staple in Birmingham, Alabama for decades and is celebrating its 66th anniversary! Bob Sykes Bar B Q is proud to announce the release of a new book called “From the Pit to the Plate.” The book is a story told by the Bob Sykes family of how Bob Sykes Bar Q Restaurant has kept a family owned local tradition since 1957. Three generations of the Sykes family has proudly served authentic southern barbecue that literally goes from the pit to the plate. The late Bob and Maxine Sykes founded the restaurant and today their son Van runs the family business with the help of his nephew, Jason Jewell. Bob Sykes Bar B Q has been the benchmark for others to match for true southern barbecue. Times may have changed, but nothing has changed in the way Bob Sykes prepares and cooks their famous barbecue oven an open fire pit located in the center of the dining room for guests to watch.

Event Information:

12th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & BLUES Festival

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12pm-8pm. Gates open at 11am

$20 Tickets can be purchased at www.BobSykesBlues.com

or visit Bob Sykes Bar B Que Restaurant

$25 tickets day of event

For More Information contact: elaine.lyda@gmail.com or call 205-426-1400

###

Barbecue and Blues are a great combination so start planning for the 12th Annual Bob Sykes Bbq & Blues Festival presented by the City of Bessemer and Chevrolet Bessemer is set for Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will combine the best of blues music and legendary Bob Sykes Bar B Q from 12-8pm. Gates open at 11am. Be sure to bring your chair or blanket and set-up your spot for the day to enjoy talented blues musicians.

Since 2010, the event has been a local favorite for festival goers. Attendees of the festival range from youth to adults. 2nd generation owner and pit master of Bob Sykes Bar B Q Van Sykes says “Each year the festival grows and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the support of the community.” City of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley says "The Bob Sykes BBQ and Blues Festival has been a great event for the City of Bessemer. We're looking forward to many more great years of barbecue and blues music in downtown Bessemer.”

The festival has been chosen for numerous years as one of the top food festivals in Alabama by al.com. There is something to do for the entire family including a large kids corner with activities and games. Children eight and under are free with a ticketed adult. Besides great music and bbq the festival offers a variety of booths including arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits, and a diverse selection of vendors selling tempting offers.

Bob Sykes Bar B Q is proud to announce the award winning blues line-up: Kat Riggins, Jose Ramirez, Stacy Mitchhart, Geminii Dragon, Big Al & the Heavyweights, Dynasty, Hermon Hitson & the Music Maker Revue.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.bobsykesblues.com or visit Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant. Since 2010, the festival has provided funding for local charities including Red Mountain Grace, Children’s of Alabama, Bessemer Education Enhancement Foundation, Clay House, Hands On Birmingham, Ady’s Army and Latch and Live Foundation, Caring Men and Caring Women.

Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant has been a staple in Birmingham, Alabama for decades and is celebrating its 66th anniversary! Bob Sykes Bar B Q is proud to announce the release of a new book called “From the Pit to the Plate.” The book is a story told by the Bob Sykes family of how Bob Sykes Bar Q Restaurant has kept a family owned local tradition since 1957. Three generations of the Sykes family has proudly served authentic southern barbecue that literally goes from the pit to the plate. The late Bob and Maxine Sykes founded the restaurant and today their son Van runs the family business with the help of his nephew, Jason Jewell. Bob Sykes Bar B Q has been the benchmark for others to match for true southern barbecue. Times may have changed, but nothing has changed in the way Bob Sykes prepares and cooks their famous barbecue oven an open fire pit located in the center of the dining room for guests to watch.

Event Information:

12th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & BLUES Festival

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12pm-8pm. Gates open at 11am

$20 Tickets can be purchased at www.BobSykesBlues.com

or visit Bob Sykes Bar B Que Restaurant

$25 tickets day of event

For More Information contact: elaine.lyda@gmail.com or call 205-426-1400

###