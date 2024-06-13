Board Game Test Group

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Workshop ideas and playtest with enthusiasts!

If you are a hopeful board game designer looking to workshop ideas or have a prototype you'd like to playtest, then join us on select Thursday nights. This meetup is also a great opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals in the board game community. No registration required.

Location: Plaza

