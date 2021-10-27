Bluff Park UMC Community Drive-Thru Halloween

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Blulff Park United Methodist Church is inviting people in the Bluff Park community to drive through the church's parking lot at 733 Valley St. between 6 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The parking lot is supposed to be filled with Halloween decorations, cars decorated for Halloween/fall, music, lights and members of the church in costume and waving signs.

At the end of the drive thru, each child in each car will receive a bag of candy, organizers said. The church is encouraging children to wear costumes so they can show them off and wave to church members along the route.

