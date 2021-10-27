Bluff Park UMC Community Drive-Thru Halloween

Blulff Park United Methodist Church is inviting people in the Bluff Park community to drive through the church's parking lot at 733 Valley St. between 6 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The parking lot is supposed to be filled with Halloween decorations, cars decorated for Halloween/fall, music, lights and members of the church in costume and waving signs.

At the end of the drive thru, each child in each car will receive a bag of candy, organizers said. The church is encouraging children to wear costumes so they can show them off and wave to church members along the route.