Cowboy Chic is the dress - so wear your boots and get ready for an afternoon filled with music, friends, and the beauty of The Red Barn. Enjoy live bluegrass by 4-time Grammy nominees Fast Track, delicious barbecue from Rusty's Bar-B-Q, cold drinks, and stunning views of our horses grazing in the pastures.

More than a night of entertainment, Bluegrass at the Barn is an opportunity to invest in hope and healing. Your support helps provide transformative equine-assisted experiences for children, veterans, and individuals with special needs, opening doors to confidence, connection, and growth.