Black Jacket Symphony "Concerts from the Car"

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the live stage starting June 4th with “Concerts from theCar”, a live concert series in the parking lot of the Hoover Met Complex! Come celebrate your favorite classic rock albums from the comfort and safety of your own car. Imagine going to the drive-in to see your favorite movie, but instead of a movie it’s a live concert with audio broadcast from the stage to your car stereo!

June 4 – The Beatles “Abbey Road”

June 11 – Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel

June 18 – Journey’s “Escape”

June 25 – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Damn the Torpedoes”

Tickets are on sale now at www.blackjacketsymphony.com. One ticket admits one vehicle.Individual occupants do not need additional tickets. Limited quantities for both premium parking and general admission parking available.

You must arrive in a vehicle that matches your ticket type (sedan or mid-size SUV/minivan). The venue and parking have been designed based on car types and heights to optimize sight lines for all patrons. No vehicles taller than 72”.

Each vehicle will be designated a double-parking space upon arrival and patrons are required to remain in their vehicle to watch the performance. The parking lot will open at 6 p.m. each night, with each show starting at 8 p.m. Arrive early to get the best parking spot.

Fans are allowed and encouraged to bring their own beverages and food. None will be available for purchase on site.

Limited tickets are available. Additional event information can be found at www.blackjacketsymphony.com.