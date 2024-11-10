Birmingham’s Next HOT Dog Contest

Do you have Birmingham’s next “Hot” Dog? If so, mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov. 10th at Avondale Brewery for this family friendly furry event. The Animal League of Birmingham is ready to crown a new Overall Winner and a People’s Choice for 2024. Other categories that will receive ribbons include: Cutest Couple/Family/Group, “Rascliest” Rescue, Dressed to Impress, Sassiest Senior(7+yrs), Most Squeezable Puppy(4-12 mos.), Best Fur Do & Most Captivating. People of all ages can strut their dog across the stage while each dog’s special qualities and favorite activities are shared with the audience. Wonderful prizes from Hollywood Feed will be awarded along with ribbons, trophies, and a special Swag Bag for all furry contestants. Everyone will be treated to a special performance by Three Dimensional Dog Training too. The Avondale Food Truck will be available for lunch as well as a sweet treat option to help make the day complete. There will be a doggy dessert for “Man’s Best Friend” and there will be several local rescues and exciting vendors so you can get some Christmas shopping done. Registration begins at 12 with the contest starting at 2 pm. The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Come show your support while enjoying the best show in town! Don’t miss this opportunity to show Birmingham your “Hot” dog! www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham@gmail.com