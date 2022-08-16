Birmingham Restaurant Week's Wine-O-logy event is Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can explore their palette through this wine flight tasting event featuring five wine samples provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama and five hors d’oeuvre pairings from Sysco Foods. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering.

Tickets are $25 each in advance. This event is expected to sell out. Purchase tickets at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Tastings to Include:

Station 1:

Champs de Provence Brut Rosé - Provence, France

A classic dry rosé with vibrant notes of red berries, citrus and orange blossom with a medium-body, flavorful hints of raspberry and a zesty mineral finish.

Station 2:

Fried pork belly bite with garlic mojo sauce and pickled red onion

Frei Brothers Chardonnay - Russian River, California

Soft straw color with hints of pale green tinges. Fruit forward aromas rich with citrus, lime zest, white peach and honey crisp apple mingle with delicate notes of hazelnut, roasted nuts and oak spice. Flavors of crisp, zesty lemon and barrel spice with just a touch of minerality The wine has a focused, creamy mouth feel that has bright acidity balance and a long, juicy finish.

Station 3:

Peach Park Gazpacho Shooter

Matua Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand

Soft in color with green hues, this Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc shows tropical and citrus fruits along with attractive herbaceous/varietal characters on the nose. The palate is generous and fruit driven with acidity giving a fresh, clean palate.

Station 4:

Bloody Mary rubbed chicken wing, tomato bacon ranch dressing, celery ribbons

Truth Be Told Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, Washington, California

Rich, ripe and structured with flavors of juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, creamy milk chocolate and dusty notes, all tied together with a toasty oak finish.

Station 5:

Thai Tabbouleh herb salad, coconut curry shrimp skewer, mint

Simi Pinot Noir - Sonoma, California

Concentrated with aromas of macerated cherries, cranberries and dark oolong tea. On the palate, this wine has brambly notes of mulberries, ripe Bing cherries with notes of baking spices and sweet toasty oak with a long, silky smooth finish.

Station 6:

Strawberry gelato “shortcake sundae” crunch

J Vineyard’s Pinot Gris - California

Layers of bright fruit and aromas of honeysuckle and citrus with generous notes of white peach, pear and mandarin that blend with layers of ripe tropical pineapple, lychee, starfruit and coconut

Visit bhamrestaurantweek.com for more information.